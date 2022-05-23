Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,447,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,589. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

