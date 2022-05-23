America First Multifamily Investors’ (ATAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAXGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATAX. Zacks Investment Research cut America First Multifamily Investors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

ATAX stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 24.97 and a quick ratio of 24.97. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $390.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.60.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 78.27% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

