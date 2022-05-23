American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $31,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Shares of BA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.69. 66,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,124,212. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.81 and its 200-day moving average is $192.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

