American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,388 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 125,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,012 shares of company stock worth $11,804,491 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

