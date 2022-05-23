American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,146 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $22,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.08.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.64. 3,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,228. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.35 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

