American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $381,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,574,889. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

