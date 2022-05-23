American International Group Inc. Sells 121,437 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121,437 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $29,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.90. 341,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,100,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

