American International Group Inc. Sells 1,329 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Masimo worth $25,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Masimo stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.39. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,015. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

