American International Group Inc. Sells 1,360 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Carlisle Companies worth $21,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $243.65. 754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.29. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $178.73 and a one year high of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

