American International Group Inc. Sells 3,725 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $27,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 34.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.48. 48,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,324,864. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

