American International Group Inc. Sells 849 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $30,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after buying an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

CCI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.78.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

