American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,018 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of American Software worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in American Software by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 234,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

AMSWA stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.81 million, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.83. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

