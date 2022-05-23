American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,415,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,482,000 after purchasing an additional 106,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,558,000 after purchasing an additional 288,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

AMT stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.89. 17,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,322. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

