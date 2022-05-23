American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) EVP Sells $149,740.08 in Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AWK traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.36. 972,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,771. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.36 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.