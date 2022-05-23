Analysts Anticipate Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

JOBY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 85,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,432,159. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,490,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Joby Aviation by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,911,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after buying an additional 1,300,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 441,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,210,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

