Analysts Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

KNSA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,430. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

