Analysts Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iteris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 50.5% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 525,900 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 342,869 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 101.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 431,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 217,663 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 196,687 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITI opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

