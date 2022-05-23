Analysts Expect Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAYGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 52.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group cut their target price on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 18,141 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $242,907.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,081 shares of company stock worth $701,276.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of RWAY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,254. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

