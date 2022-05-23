Analysts Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.83 Million

Analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) to announce $17.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.12 million and the lowest is $14.54 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $14.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $106.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.78 million to $136.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of SRNE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. 4,676,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,619,739. The firm has a market cap of $614.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.