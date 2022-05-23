Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will post sales of $158.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.80 million to $160.00 million. Trustmark posted sales of $178.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $643.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.70 million to $656.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $700.00 million, with estimates ranging from $678.80 million to $716.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $20,131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth $18,750,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1,907.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 352,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,144,000 after purchasing an additional 277,856 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMK traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 10,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,652. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.23%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

