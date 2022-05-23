Analysts Set Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 510,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRG opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. Airgain has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $103.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

