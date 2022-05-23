Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Price Target at C$62.33

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATD shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$55.61 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$43.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.60. The company has a market cap of C$57.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.