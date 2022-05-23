Analysts Set Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Target Price at $36.67

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPH traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.91. 2,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 67,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,288,950.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,156,523 shares in the company, valued at $73,623,695.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 9,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $347,836.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,897.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,456 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,941. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.