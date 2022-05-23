Analysts Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target at $32.67

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 31,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,820. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $455.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,367,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 226,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 812.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 163,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 145,647 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.