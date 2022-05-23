Analysts Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT at $108.91

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Stephens raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $1,316,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $5,709,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 462,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

