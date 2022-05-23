Analysts Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Price Target at GBX 116

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 117.67 ($1.45).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.29) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 123 ($1.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £52,173.97 ($64,317.02). Also, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £1,910.22 ($2,354.81). Insiders have purchased 5,105 shares of company stock valued at $407,858 in the last quarter.

CNA opened at GBX 88.64 ($1.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.23 ($1.10). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.39.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

