Analysts Set Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS) Price Target at GBX 523.40

Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 523.40 ($6.45).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 588 ($7.25) to GBX 570 ($7.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.29) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

