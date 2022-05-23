Analysts Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target at $31.70

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.70.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
NASDAQ:DCT opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.26. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $50.90.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
