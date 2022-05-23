Analysts Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Target Price at $4.17

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GERN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of GERN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $488.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.99. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 1,890.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,597 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 531,552 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.