Analysts Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target at $309.14

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE GLOB traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $182.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,529. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.13. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 186.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Globant by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 62.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 57.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

