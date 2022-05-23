Analysts Set Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) PT at $114.00

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

IOSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ IOSP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.28. 1,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,754. Innospec has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.34. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Innospec will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $196,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

