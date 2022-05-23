Analysts Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Target Price at $269.25

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.77. 16,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,449. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.35 and a 200 day moving average of $240.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $182.71 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

