Analysts Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target at $104.73

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.73.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in MasTec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.