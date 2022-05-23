Analysts Set N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) PT at $16.63

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in N-able by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

NYSE:NABL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. N-able has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 189.64.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. N-able had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that N-able will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

