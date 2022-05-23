Analysts Set Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) PT at $7.75

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 47,175 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,513. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $62.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

