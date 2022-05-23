Analysts Set Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Target Price at $36.75

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

RYAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. 13,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. Analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

