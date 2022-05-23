Analysts Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) PT at $10.60

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

UNCFF opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

