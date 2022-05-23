Analysts Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price at $223.67

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $21.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.64. 65,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,975. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.98. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,631,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

