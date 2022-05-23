Analysts Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Price Target at C$16.55

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total value of C$468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,996.18. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total value of C$145,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$873,518.73. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363.

Shares of WDO stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 468,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,374. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$16.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.99.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$85.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.00 million. Analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

