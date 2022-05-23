ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $58.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

ANIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of ANIP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.35. 1,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,760. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 571,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 119,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 66,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

