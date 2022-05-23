ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $252.15 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.72 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

