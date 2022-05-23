Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.57.

AIRC opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.05. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,091 shares of company stock valued at $201,656. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

