Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Holdings Lessened by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,040 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 398,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after buying an additional 148,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMEH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

AMEH stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 16.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.