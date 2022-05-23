Apollon Limassol Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00004022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $387,742.86 and approximately $148,134.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00311126 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027329 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

