Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.63 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,862. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 12-month low of $42.18 and a 12-month high of $149.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.43.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $505,866.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 826,428 shares of company stock worth $40,549,885 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

