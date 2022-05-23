Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Shares of AAPL opened at $137.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.33. Apple has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

