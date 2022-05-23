APY.Finance Trading 93.9% Lower This Week (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 23rd. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $349,226.64 and $17,577.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 93.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

