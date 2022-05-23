Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACGL traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.25. 29,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,581. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.