Archon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 88,462 Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000. Domo makes up about 0.6% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Domo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Domo by 222.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Domo by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Domo by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.44. 210,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.66. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

