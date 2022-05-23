Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 3,236 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after acquiring an additional 128,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 50,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,854. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

